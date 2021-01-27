New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Herbalife LTD. (HLF): This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus

Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 90 days.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Price and Consensus

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP price-consensus-chart | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote

Intel Corporation (INTC): This world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Intel Corporation Price and Consensus

Intel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Intel Corporation Quote

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This global automotive parts manufacturer and supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meritor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meritor, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herbalife LTD. (HLF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.