New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY): This company that provides cost containment solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 90 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 90 days.

American River Bankshares (AMRB): This company that provides commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

AVX Corporation (AVX): This company that manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

