New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS: This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Global Water Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote

Everbridge, Inc. EVBG: This software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everbridge, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everbridge, Inc. Quote

Splunk Inc. SPLK: This software and cloud solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.

Splunk Inc. Price and Consensus

Splunk Inc. price-consensus-chart | Splunk Inc. Quote

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL: This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP: This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.