New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics UMC: This company that specializes in providing foundry services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport MRTN: This long-haul truckload carrier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

F.N.B. FNB: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Schlumberger SLB: This leading oilfield services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
 




Most Popular