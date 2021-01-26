New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI): This designer and manufacturer of component and subsystem devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Methode Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Methode Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Methode Electronics, Inc. Quote

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer and manufacturer of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): This provider of steel products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): This developer and manufacturer of motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This designer, manufacturer and distributor of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.