New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th

January 26, 2024 — 06:23 am EST

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and mineral exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.3

MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This database platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty, Inc. PD: This digital operations platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Investment Research

