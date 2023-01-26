New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR: This communications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This woodfiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG: This pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. ASML: This semiconductor equipment systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

