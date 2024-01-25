New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SentinelOne, Inc. S: This cybersecurity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Asana, Inc. ASAN: This work management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Asana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asana, Inc. Quote

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated PRLD: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated Price and Consensus

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated Quote

EMCORE Corporation EMKR: This inertial sensors and systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

EMCORE Corporation Price and Consensus

EMCORE Corporation price-consensus-chart | EMCORE Corporation Quote

Snap Inc. SNAP: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Snap Inc. Price and Consensus

Snap Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snap Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

