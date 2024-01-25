New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SentinelOne, Inc. S: This cybersecurity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Asana, Inc. ASAN: This work management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated PRLD: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
EMCORE Corporation EMKR: This inertial sensors and systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
Snap Inc. SNAP: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.