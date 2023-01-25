New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Yext, Inc. YEXT: This company which operates a cloud-based platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Yext Price and Consensus

Yext price-consensus-chart | Yext Quote

Sprinklr, Inc. CXM: This enterprise cloud software products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Sprinklr, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprinklr, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprinklr, Inc. Quote

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON: This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 62% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA: This explorer and developer of precious and base metal assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Vizsla Silver Corp. Price and Consensus

Vizsla Silver Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vizsla Silver Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yext (YEXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.