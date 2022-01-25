New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW: This parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world's largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Cushman & Wakefield CWK: This real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

Houlihan Lokey HLI: This investment bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Price and Consensus

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Quote

Concentrix CNXC: This company that provides technology-enabled business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Concentrix Corporation Price and Consensus

Concentrix Corporation price-consensus-chart | Concentrix Corporation Quote

DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS: This company that operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.