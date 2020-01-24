New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL): This company that is engaged in production of minerals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus
BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Perion Network Ltd (PERI): This global technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Amedisys, Inc. (AMED): This company that provides home health and hospice services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 90 days.
Amedisys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amedisys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amedisys, Inc. Quote
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY): This company that owns and operates full-service restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Click to get this free report
Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY): Free Stock Analysis Report
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amedisys, Inc. (AMED): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.