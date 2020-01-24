Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th

Tirthankar Chakraborty
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

BHP Billiton PLC (BBL): This company that is engaged in production of minerals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd (PERI): This global technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Amedisys, Inc. (AMED): This company that provides home health and hospice services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 90 days.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY): This company that owns and operates full-service restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

