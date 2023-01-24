New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Telefônica Brasil S.A. VIV: This mobile and fixed telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. Price and Consensus

Telefonica Brasil S.A. price-consensus-chart | Telefonica Brasil S.A. Quote

Evercore Inc. EVR: This independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Vasta Platform Limited VSTA: This company that provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.

Vasta Platform Limited Price and Consensus

Vasta Platform Limited price-consensus-chart | Vasta Platform Limited Quote

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL: This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.