New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Euroseas ESEA: This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

HudBay Minerals HBM: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN: This largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Danaos DAC: This leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil ROCC: This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

