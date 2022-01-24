New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Euroseas ESEA: This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
HudBay Minerals HBM: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply BECN: This largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Danaos DAC: This leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Ranger Oil ROCC: This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
