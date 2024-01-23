New Strong Buy Stocks for January 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Wayfair Inc. W: This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS: This compression services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This company which engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN: This cryptofinance technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

UiPath Inc. PATH: This automation platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.