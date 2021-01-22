New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): This leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): This largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 90 days.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC): This producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

