New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): This company that provides dredging services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI): This company that operates as a money remittance services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. (TX): This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY): This independent upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation (CVX): This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
