New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): This company that provides dredging services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI): This company that operates as a money remittance services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

Ternium S.A. (TX): This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY): This independent upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Berry Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Berry Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Petroleum Corporation Quote

Chevron Corporation (CVX): This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.