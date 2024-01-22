New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT: This tire manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote
Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This subscription management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote
GitLab Inc. GTLB: This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.
GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus
GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote
Snap Inc. SNAP: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Snap Inc. Price and Consensus
Snap Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snap Inc. Quote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.