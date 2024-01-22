News & Insights

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT: This tire manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This subscription management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. GTLB: This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

Snap Inc. SNAP: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

