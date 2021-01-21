New Strong Buy Stocks for January 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT): This financial advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

PJT Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

PJT Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | PJT Partners Inc. Quote

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): This metals manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

Afya Limited (AFYA): This medical education group primarily in Brazil has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (GTES): This manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 90 days.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Price and Consensus

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC price-consensus-chart | Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Quote

Graham Corporation (GHM): This company that designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Graham Corporation Price and Consensus

Graham Corporation price-consensus-chart | Graham Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

