New Strong Buy Stocks for January 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 90 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): This company that operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX): This company that provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

