New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI): This truckload transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This retailer of athletic shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. (JBL): This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
