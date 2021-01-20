New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI): This truckload transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Quote

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This retailer of athletic shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foot Locker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote

Jabil, Inc. (JBL): This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

