New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This company provides life insurance products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 90 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): This company that acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 90 days.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

