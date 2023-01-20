New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG: This pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Portage Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus

Portage Biotech Inc. price-consensus-chart | Portage Biotech Inc. Quote

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL: This company that engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL: This cancer focused biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

UiPath Inc. PATH: This robotic process automation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.

UiPath, Inc. Price and Consensus

UiPath, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UiPath, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

