New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Chuy's CHUY: This company that owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank MBWM: This company that serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel ZEUS: This leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company MC: This global investment bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 90 days.

Amerant Bancorp AMTB: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 90 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

