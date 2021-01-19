New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This interior design company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): This provider of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM): This provider of wireless telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer, seller and distributor of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

