New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME: This operator of online music entertainment platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote

Manchester United plc MANU: This owner and operator of a professional sports team has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Manchester United Ltd. Price and Consensus

Manchester United Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Manchester United Ltd. Quote

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS: This operator and franchisee of drive-through shops has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus

Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote

Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA: This explorer and developer of precious and base metal assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Vizsla Silver Corp. Price and Consensus

Vizsla Silver Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vizsla Silver Corp. Quote

Everbridge, Inc. EVBG: This software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everbridge, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everbridge, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.