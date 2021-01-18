New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): This company that owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.4% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM): This fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This company that manufactures, sells and distributes high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

