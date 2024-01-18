New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PagerDuty PD: This company which, provides digital operations management solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty Price and Consensus

PagerDuty price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Quote

Eldorado Gold EGO: This gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Honda Motor Co. HMC: This company which, is a leading manufacturer of automobiles and the largest producer of motorcycles in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 day.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

DaVita DVA: This company which operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company which, is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.