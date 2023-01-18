New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Cyngn Inc. CYN: This autonomous vehicle technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62% over the last 60 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL: This cancer focused biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ONCY: This development-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

