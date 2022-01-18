New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

KB Home KBH: This well-known homebuilder in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

Baxter International BAX: This global medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Baxter International Inc. Price and Consensus

Baxter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baxter International Inc. Quote

Ford Motor F: This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Eldorado Gold EGO: This gold producing and exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This Bermuda-based holding company for the AXIS group of companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.