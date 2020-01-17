New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): This provider of advertising solutions to brands, agencies and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

BHP Group (BHP): This company which is engaged in natural resources business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Quote

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

China Distance Education Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote

ManTech International Corporation (MANT): This provider of technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community as well as federal civilian agencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

ManTech International Corporation Price and Consensus

ManTech International Corporation price-consensus-chart | ManTech International Corporation Quote

LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG): This provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

LHC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

LHC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LHC Group, Inc. Quote

