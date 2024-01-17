New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD: This insurance holding company which is engaged in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Koninklijke Philips PHG: This health technology company which, provides diagnosis & treatment Businesses, connected care businesses, and personal health businesses segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 day.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus

Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote

The Bank of New York Mellon BK: This financial services company which, operates in 35 countries and provides various products and services to individuals and institutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Price and Consensus

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quote

PagSeguro Digital PAGS: This company which, provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Quote

Genmab GMAB: This biotechnology company which, specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (GMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.