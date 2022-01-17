New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This Bermuda-based holding company for the AXIS group of companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Baxter International BAX: This global medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Baxter International Inc. Price and Consensus

Baxter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baxter International Inc. Quote

Ford Motor F: This company that manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

United Natural Foods UNFI: This leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the U.S. and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

Bridge Investment Group BRDG: This vertically integrated real estate investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.