New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): This provider of government-sponsored managed care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This designer and manufacturer of firearms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.