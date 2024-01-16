New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which, offers airline passenger and cargo services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 day.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Steelcase SCS: This company which, is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

Coca Cola Femsa KOF: This company which, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

ClevelandCliffs CLF: This company which, is the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price and Consensus

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote

Assurant AIZ: This company which, is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

