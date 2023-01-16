New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Limited SSL: This integrated chemical and energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC CCEP: This company which produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This company that provides identity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

Euronav NV EURN: This crude oil transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

