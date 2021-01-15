New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Constellium SE (CSTM): This company that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 90 days.

Constellium SE Price and Consensus

Constellium SE price-consensus-chart | Constellium SE Quote

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): This leading consumer products player that operates through a diversified portfolio of renowned brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Helen of Troy Limited Price and Consensus

Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Herbalife LTD. (HLF): This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.

Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus

Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This well-known homebuilder in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9 % over the last 90 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

