New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Constellium SE (CSTM): This company that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 90 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): This leading consumer products player that operates through a diversified portfolio of renowned brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife LTD. (HLF): This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.
KB Home (KBH): This well-known homebuilder in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9 % over the last 90 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
