New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 90 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Ennis, Inc. (EBF): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Ennis, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ennis, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ennis, Inc. Quote

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This company that provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 90 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Peugeot S.A. (PUGOY): This company that manufactures and sells cars has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

PEUGEOT SA Price and Consensus

PEUGEOT SA price-consensus-chart | PEUGEOT SA Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.