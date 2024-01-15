New Strong Buy Stocks for January 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot CBT: This is a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

NetEase NTES: This internet technology company which, is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

NetEase, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetEase, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetEase, Inc. Quote

WestRock WRK:This company which, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 day.

WestRock Company Price and Consensus

WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote

Gibraltar Industries ROCK: This company which, is a manufacturer and distributes products to the industrial and buildings market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote

Cboe Global Markets CBOE: This company which, is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cabot Corporation (CBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WestRock Company (WRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.