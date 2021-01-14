New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

The Chemours Company (CC): This leading provider of performance chemicals that are key ingredients in end-products and processes across a host of industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.