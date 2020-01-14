New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 90 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 3% over the last 60 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): This company that produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

