New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Albertsons Companies ACI: This company that provides retail food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive GPI: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Tesla TSLA: This company that manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Spectrum Brands SPB: This global consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon BK: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

