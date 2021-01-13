New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): This distributor and retailer of upholstery furniture products, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): This designer and manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

