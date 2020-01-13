New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET): This company that operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 90 days.
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This company that provides business process services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Tronox Holdings plc (TROX): This company that engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 90 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
