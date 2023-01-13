New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke BAMXF: This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME: This company that provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Frontier Communications Parent FYBR: This company which offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

