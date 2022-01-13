New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

STAAR Surgical Company STAA: This designer and manufacturer of implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

STAAR Surgical Company Price and Consensus

STAAR Surgical Company price-consensus-chart | STAAR Surgical Company Quote

Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This lessor of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus

OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM: This international energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM: This designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus

STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI: This designer and manufacturer of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Analog Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

