New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
STAAR Surgical Company STAA: This designer and manufacturer of implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
STAAR Surgical Company Price and Consensus
STAAR Surgical Company price-consensus-chart | STAAR Surgical Company Quote
Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This lessor of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus
OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM: This international energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus
Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
STMicroelectronics N.V. STM: This designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus
STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI: This designer and manufacturer of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Analog Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus
Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
STAAR Surgical Company (STAA): Free Stock Analysis Report
OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.