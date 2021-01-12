New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AAR Corp. (AIR): This company that provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This company that manufactures, sells and distributes high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD): This company that manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated (DAN): This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

