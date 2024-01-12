New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Air France-KLM SA AFLYY: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Air France-KLM SA Price and Consensus
Air France-KLM SA price-consensus-chart | Air France-KLM SA Quote
Alico, Inc. ALCO: This agribusiness and land management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Alico, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alico, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alico, Inc. Quote
MoneyLion Inc. ML: This digital financial platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
MoneyLion Inc. Price and Consensus
MoneyLion Inc. price-consensus-chart | MoneyLion Inc. Quote
Snap Inc. SNAP: This technology company that owns Snapchat has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Snap Inc. Price and Consensus
Snap Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snap Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
