New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Air France-KLM SA AFLYY: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Alico, Inc. ALCO: This agribusiness and land management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

MoneyLion Inc. ML: This digital financial platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Snap Inc. SNAP: This technology company that owns Snapchat has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.