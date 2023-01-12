New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.

Splunk Inc. Price and Consensus

Splunk Inc. price-consensus-chart | Splunk Inc. Quote

Richardson Electronics RELL: This company which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions, serving the RF, Wireless & Power Conversion; Electron Device; Security; and Display Systems markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote

Core & Main CNM: This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 day.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

IBEX Limited IBEX: This CX solutions company that provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

IBEX Limited Price and Consensus

IBEX Limited price-consensus-chart | IBEX Limited Quote

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company that offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IBEX Limited (IBEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.