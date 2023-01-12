New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Splunk Inc. Price and Consensus
Splunk Inc. price-consensus-chart | Splunk Inc. Quote
Richardson Electronics RELL: This company which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions, serving the RF, Wireless & Power Conversion; Electron Device; Security; and Display Systems markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Quote
Core & Main CNM: This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 day.
Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus
Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
IBEX Limited IBEX: This CX solutions company that provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
IBEX Limited Price and Consensus
IBEX Limited price-consensus-chart | IBEX Limited Quote
StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company that offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
