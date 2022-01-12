New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Exxon Mobil XOM: This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Acuity Brands AYI: This company that provides lighting and building management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics STM: This global independent semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Analog Devices ADI: This original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers IBKR: This company that operates as an automated electronic broker has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

