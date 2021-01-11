New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Information Services Group, Inc. (III): This industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Information Services Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Information Services Group, Inc. Quote

Jabil, Inc. (JBL): This one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. Quote

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): This one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Primoris Services Corporation Quote

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

AGCO Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Information Services Group, Inc. (III): Free Stock Analysis Report



AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.